IBPS PO, SO Registration 2023: Today is last date to submit application form; check syllabus and key details

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be closing the online registration for the post o f Probationary Officer (PO) and Specialist Officer (SO) today. The process of applying for the posts was opened on August 1. Eligible candidates can register themselves for the posts via the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

As per the official notification of IBPS, there will be two stages of exams for both positions, the preliminary exam and the main exam. The prelims for PO posts will take place on September 23, September 30 and October 1.

The qualified candidates for the preliminary exam will appear for the main exam on November 5. On the other hand, the preliminary exam for the SO post will be conducted on December 30 and December 31, while the qualified candidates will appear for the main exam on January 28, 2024.

According to the notification, a total of 1,402 Specialist Officer vacancies will be filled via the exams, while for the position of Probationary Officer, there are 3,049 vacancies.

The candidates should be between 20 to 30 years of age as on August 1, 2023, for qualifying for these posts.

The candidates need to pay an application fee during the time of registration, which is Rs 850 for the general category while for the aspirants belonging to Schedule Caste (ST), Schedule Tribes (ST) and Persons with Disabilities the application fee will be Rs 175.

How to apply in IBPS PO, SO application form 2023?

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

After landing on the homepage, click on the IBPS PO, IBPS SO application link.

Register and log in with the required credentials.

Fill up the application form.

Upload the required documents.

Pay the application fee as per the category.

Submit and save the form for future reference.

IBPS PO Syllabus

As per the notification, the syllabus for IBPS PO prelims will consist of 100 MCQs for 100 marks and will include three sections with a total duration of 1 hour and 20 minutes for every section. For qualifying for the exams, candidates need to clear the cut-off marks in all three sections.

There will be 150 questions for 1125 marks for the IBPS SO prelims and the candidates will be given a total of 120 minutes as 40 minutes for each section.

The salary for a Probationary Officer (PO) is between Rs 52,000 to Rs 55,000 a month while for the Specialist Officer (SO) is between Rs 38,000 to Rs 39,000 per month.