IBPS PO recruitment: Application process concludes today

Mini
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conclude the application process for 6,932 probationary officer/ management trainee posts today.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conclude the application process for 6,932 probationary officer/ management trainee posts today. Interested candidates can log on to the official website https://ibps.in/ and apply for the posts.
Eligible candidates will be selected through the upcoming preliminary and main exams which will be held in October and November.
ALSO READ:
Eligibility
Candidates who are between the age of 20 years to 30 years can apply for the IBPS PO posts. They should have completed graduation in any field from a university approved by the Indian government or possess an equivalent qualification.
How to apply
The application process opened on August 2 and will close on August 22. Candidates need to apply online as no other mode of application will be accepted. Prior to applying for the post, the candidates must make sure that they have a scanned copy of their photograph, signature, left thumb impression and a handwritten declaration in English. Then, they can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for the post.
For further clarification, applicants can check the IBPS common recruitment process notification.
ALSO READ: SBI suspends new recruitment rules relating to pregnant women amid criticism from AIDWA, AISBIEA, CPI leaders
Candidates who are chosen in the IBPS PO selection process will join as a probationary officer/ management trainee or in a similar post in that cadre in the participating banks, including Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)