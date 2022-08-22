IBPS PO recruitment: Application process concludes today

By CNBCTV18.com

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conclude the application process for 6,932 probationary officer/ management trainee posts today. Interested candidates can log on to the official website https://ibps.in/ and apply for the posts.

Eligible candidates will be selected through the upcoming preliminary and main exams which will be held in October and November.

Eligibility

Candidates who are between the age of 20 years to 30 years can apply for the IBPS PO posts. They should have completed graduation in any field from a university approved by the Indian government or possess an equivalent qualification.

How to apply

The application process opened on August 2 and will close on August 22. Candidates need to apply online as no other mode of application will be accepted. Prior to applying for the post, the candidates must make sure that they have a scanned copy of their photograph, signature, left thumb impression and a handwritten declaration in English. Then, they can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for the post.

Candidates need to log on to the website https://ibps.in/.

On the homepage, candidates need to click on the “CRP PO/MT” link and then select the option “Click Here To Apply Online For CRP-Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees (CRP-PO/MT-XII)”. This will open the online application form.

The candidates will have to register themselves and get log in details.

They can then login and fill up the application form. Before submitting the details, candidates are advised to check all the details.

They can then make the online payment of the requisite fees through the online mode and submit the application form.

Candidates can take a printout of the form for future reference.

Candidates who are chosen in the IBPS PO selection process will join as a probationary officer/ management trainee or in a similar post in that cadre in the participating banks, including Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank.