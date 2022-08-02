The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited applications to fill 6,432 vacancies of PO/MT at various banks of India. Candidates can register for IBPS PO Recruitment 2022 on the official website at ibps.in

Important Dates

Start of application process: August 2, 2022

Last date for submitting application: August 22, 2022

Window to download of call letters for pre-exam training: September/October 2022

Date of prelims online exam: October 2022

Date of Main exam: November 2022

Declaration of main result: December 2022

Here are the steps to fill IBPS PO Application Form 2022 for PO/MT

Step 1: Visit the official page of IBPS at Visit the official page of IBPS at www.ibps.in

Step 2: From the menu on the left side of the homepage, click on ‘CRP PO/MT’ tab.

Step 3: On the new webpage, click on the notification “Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officers/Management Trainee-XII”.

Step 4: Then click on the link that reads “Click here to Apply Online for Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officers/Management Trainee-XI CRP PO/MT-XII”

Step 5: On the top right-hand side, find the link that reads, “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION” and click on it.

Step 6: The first section of the form will open. Fill in all your basic information to register and click on the ‘Save and Next’ button.

Step 7: The second section of the application form will open. Here you need to upload scanned copies of your photograph and signature in the specified format.

Step 8: After uploading your photograph and signature successfully, click on the ‘Next’ button.

Step 9: In the next section, fill in your personal details. There will be three sub-sections that need to be completed in this section of the application form such as personal details, Educational Qualifications, and your Work Experience. Then you are required to fill in the preference list.

Step 10: In the preference list mention the name of the centre and select the place from which you want to give the exam. You need to mention 4 preferences. After that click on ‘Save and Next’

Step 11: Preview your application form and edit if there are any errors. You won’t be allowed to make changes once the data is uploaded and saved. Therefore, review all the details carefully.

Step 12: Select the preferable payment method and pay the application fee for IBPS PO 2020 Exam.

Step 13: Click on ‘Submit’ button once the fee is paid and your application will be successfully submitted.

IBPS PO Online Application Fee

The application fee for SC/ST/PWBD categories is Rs 175 and the same for other categories is Rs 850.

Eligibility

All candidates must have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university by the Indian government or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.

The age of the applying candidate should be between 20 to 30 years. Therefore, candidates must have been born not earlier than 02.08.1992 and not later than 01.08.2002 (both dates inclusive).