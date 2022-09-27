IBPS Clerk Prelims Result Declared: Here's how to download scorecard

By Anand Singha

Mini The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Clerk Prelims Result has been declared. A registered candidate must provide his/her registration number or roll number, as well as a password or date of birth, to download the IBPS Clerk Prelims Scorecard 2022.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the IBPS clerk scorecard 2022 for the preliminary test on Tuesday in an online format. Candidates who took the test may now download their results on the official IBPS website

The instructions and a direct link to the IBPS Clerk Scorecard 2022 are provided here.

Step 1: Visit the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection's (IBPS) official website at ibps.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'CRP Clerical' link on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the 'Common Recruitment Process - Clerical Cadre XII' link, which will be followed by the clerk results link.

Step 4: Enter your login details, such as your registration number/roll number and password/birthdate.

Step 5: You can download the scorecard after it appears on the screen.

Candidates who cleared the preliminary exam are eligible to take the IBPS Clerk Mains exam on October 8. Only candidates who passed the preliminary test will be provided with an admit card for the IBPS Clerk mains exam.

It is recommended that applicants properly review their scorecards to ensure there are no typographical or factual errors.

Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank and Punjab, and Sind Bank are the eleven institutions that will fill positions through the exam.