IBPS Clerk 2023 Result and provisional allotment list out: Here is how to check details

Candidates must check the list before April 30 as it will be removed from the website after that.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the IBPS Clerk Mains result 2023. Along with the scorecards, the IBPS has also released the provisional allotment list on the official website at www.ibps.in. Candidates can check the result online by using their registration number, roll number, date of birth and password.

The reserve list includes candidates who have been selected based on their performance in the Prelims and Mains exam.

Here are the steps to download their IBPS Clerk Mains result 2023

Step 1: Go to www.ibps.in, the official website portal for checking the results.

Step 2: Find and click on the link that reads “Click here to View your Result of Online Main Examination for CRP Clerks-XU 01 Apr 2023” displayed on the homepage under the notice section. Similarly, click on the link for the provisional allotment list to view it.

Step 3: A new login window will open where you need to enter your given registration number or roll number and date of birth as well as password to view the IBPS clerk Exam result.

Step 4: Your IBPS clerk mains result will be displayed on the screen and it will be available to download along with the provisional allotment list.

The IBPS Clerk scorecard contains the marks secured by the candidates in the exam and other details such as the name of the candidates, the maximum standard score obtained, the standard score and minimum qualifying marks and more.

The provisional allotment process under CRP Clerks XI for the vacancies 2022-23 has been completed as per the official notification released on the website.

As per the process described by the IBPS, if two or more candidates have the same score then the IBPS Clerk merit list will be prepared based on the candidate's date of birth and the candidate having the greater age will be given preference over a candidate who is junior in age.