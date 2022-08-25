IBPS Clerk 2022 prelims exam — check dates and other details

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The IBPS Clerk online written examination is conducted on two levels — prelims and mains. Candidates who qualify in the preliminary exam will be shortlisted to appear for the online mains examination. The online mains exam is tentatively scheduled for October 8

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conduct the IBPS Clerk 2022 preliminary exam on August 28, and September 3 and 4 this year. The exams will be conducted to recruit banking personnel for clerical cadre posts in 11 participating banks across India.

Eligible candidates, who wish to join one of the participating banks as a clerk, are required to register for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP Clerks -XII).

Mode of exam

The IBPS Clerk online written examination is conducted on two levels — prelims and mains. Candidates who qualify in the preliminary exam will be shortlisted to appear for the online mains examination. The online mains exam will tentatively be conducted on October 8. Those who qualify in both exams will be shortlisted for provisional allotment to one of the participating banks.

Participating banks

The 11 banks which will fill vacancies through the exam are Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank.

Important dates

The IBPS conducted the online registration and edit/modification of applications by candidates between July 1 and 21 this year. Applications were accepted upon payment of the fees during the same period.

The IBPS Clerk admit cards for the prelims exam were released on August 17 and will be available till August 28, and September 3 and 4.

Result of the online preliminary exam will be announced in September or October 2022. Call letters for online mains exam are likely to be released during the same time.

After qualifying in the exam, candidates can expect provisional allotment by April 2023.

Exam pattern

In the IBPS Clerk 2022 prelims exam, candidates will be judged on three parameters — English language, numerical ability, and reasoning ability.

In the IBPS Clerk mains exam, the candidates will have to answer question in four sections — general/ financial awareness, English language, quantitative aptitude, and reasoning ability & computer aptitude.

For the prelims exam, candidates will have to answer 30 questions for English language for 30 marks in 20 minutes. In the numerical ability section, they will have to answer 35 questions for 35 marks in 20 minutes. The third section, reasoning ability, has 35 questions carrying 35 marks which they will have to answer in 20 minutes.