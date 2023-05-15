IBM employee on sick leave for last 15 years sues company for not hiking salary

Clifford has alleged that he had experienced "disability discrimination" because his pay had not increased during the previous 15 years of his absence from work. Anyone enrolled in the plan is entitled to receive 75 percent of the agreed-upon wages until recovery, retirement, or death, whichever occurs first.

A senior employee who has been on sick leave for the past 15 years while working for software giant IBM in the United Kingdom sued his company for discrimination because he didn't get a raise.

What is the case?

According to a report published in The Telegraph, the employee, named as Ian Clifford, has been employed at IBM since 2008, and according to his LinkedIn profile, he has been "medically retired" since 2013.

Clifford first requested a sick break in September 2008 and remained on it until he filed a grievance in 2013. IBM took note of his complaint and offered him a "compromise agreement" in which he was added to IBM's disability plan as an employee with "no obligation to work" who was unable to work but was not fired.