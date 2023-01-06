The Agniveer Exam details are available in the login section of the website. The step-wise process to check IAF Exam Date and City information is also provided for the candidate on the official website.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the Agniveer Vayu Exam 2023 admit card, exam date, and centre city information. Registered candidates can download the IAF admit card 2023 on the official website, agnipathvayu.cdac.in . The IAF Agniveer Vayu 2023 examination will be held from January 18 to 24.

The Agniveer Exam details are available in the login section of the website. The step-wise process to check IAF Exam Date and City information is also provided for the candidate on the official website.

Here’s how to download IAF AgniveerVayu 2023 admit card and check the exam Date and Venue

Step 1: Visit Visit agnipathvayu.cdac.in , the official website of Agniveer

Step 2: Find and click on the link that reads 'Exam Date and name of Exam City for Agniveervayu 01/2023 is available in your login " displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your registered email id and password on the login window of the Agniveer portal.

Step 4: Check the exam date, time and venue details and download the IAF Agniveer Vayu 2023 admit card

Exam Details

The Agniveer Vayu online test will consist of objective-type questions from Science and Non-Science subjects.

For Science subjects: There will be questions on English, Physics and Mathematics as per the 10+2 CBSE syllabus and the duration of the exam will be 60 minutes.

For Non-Science Subjects: The questions will be on English as per the 10+2 CBSE syllabus and Reasoning and General Awareness. The duration of the exam will be 45 minutes.

Both Science and Non-Science Subjects: The total duration of this online test will be 85 minutes and shall comprise questions from English, Physics and Mathematics as per the 10+2 CBSE syllabus and Reasoning & General Awareness (RAGA).

The IAF will upload the scores in STAR Phase-I Testing by using the “Normalised” formula. The formula will be used to account for variations in difficulty levels of the question papers across different sessions.

The shortlisted candidates will be called to appear for the IAF Agniveer Vayu Phase 2 Exam.