English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeducation NewsHybrid working is the new normal but does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal, career growth?

Hybrid working is the new normal but does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal, career growth?

Hybrid working is the new normal but does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal, career growth?
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Kanishka Sarkar  Apr 28, 2023 9:50:18 AM IST (Published)

As job market witnesses the shift from “Great Resignation” during the pandemic to layoffs and hiring freezes/slowdown now, it seems employers are back with an upper hand in negotiations. Here's a look at how hybrid work impact on one’s career given lack of time in office and reduced visibility

Not many would contest that hybrid or flexible working is the way to go ahead, it’s the new normal and that’s what most employers are offering to retain talent. However, as the job market witnesses the shift from “Great Resignation” during the pandemic to layoffs and hiring freezes/slowdown now, it seems employers are back in the driver’s seat with an upper hand in negotiations.

Recommended Articles

View All
China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Biden 2024: His record so far on the economy, immigration, civil rights | Explainer

Biden 2024: His record so far on the economy, immigration, civil rights | Explainer

Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Mann Ki Baat — here's how it became the ideal platform to discuss key healthcare issues and solutions in India

Mann Ki Baat — here's how it became the ideal platform to discuss key healthcare issues and solutions in India

Apr 26, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read


In the US, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that between August 1, 2022 and September 30, 2022, 72.5 percent of private-sector organizations — up from 60 percent in the July-to-September 2021 period — said they did not have employees working remotely.
This even as multiple other studies indicate that employers are “offering” hybrid working. According to an Employee Benefits Survey report by the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans, 74 percent of employers offer hybrid work arrangements.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X