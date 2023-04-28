Hybrid working is the new normal but does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal, career growth?

As job market witnesses the shift from “Great Resignation” during the pandemic to layoffs and hiring freezes/slowdown now, it seems employers are back with an upper hand in negotiations. Here's a look at how hybrid work impact on one’s career given lack of time in office and reduced visibility

Not many would contest that hybrid or flexible working is the way to go ahead, it’s the new normal and that’s what most employers are offering to retain talent. However, as the job market witnesses the shift from “Great Resignation” during the pandemic to layoffs and hiring freezes/slowdown now, it seems employers are back in the driver’s seat with an upper hand in negotiations.

In the US, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that between August 1, 2022 and September 30, 2022, 72.5 percent of private-sector organizations — up from 60 percent in the July-to-September 2021 period — said they did not have employees working remotely.

This even as multiple other studies indicate that employers are “offering” hybrid working. According to an Employee Benefits Survey report by the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans, 74 percent of employers offer hybrid work arrangements.