HTET Result 2022: IRIS biometric verification mandatory for candidates before results, check details

HTET 2022 result is expected to be released by December 21.

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) issued a notice on Wednesday stating that all candidates who appeared for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2022 are mandatorily required to complete their IRIS biometric verification before the results are announced. BSEH will be conducting the verification process on December 16 and 17 across the state. As per a Times Now report, the HTET 2022 result is expected to be released by December 21 on the official website bseh.org.in

Candidates who appeared for the HTET 2022 are required to appear for the verification as per their roll numbers. The verification process will be done at verification centres set up by the board across all 22 districts of the state. The verification will be conducted on December 16 and 17 from 9 am to 5 pm.

The board has stated that the result will not be declared for those candidates who fail to complete their IRIS biometric verification process on the said dates.

For the IRIS biometric verification, candidates would be required to carry their HTET 2022 admit card and a valid photo ID proof to the designated verification centre. Candidates belonging to other states can also complete this process by visiting the districts near them.

Apart from the notice, BSEH has sent messages to the candidates on their registered mobile numbers.

BSEH is yet to officially announce the HTET 2022 result date. The provisional answer key of the exam is already out and now the candidates await the final answer key and the result.

The HTET 2022 exam was conducted in about 1,046 exam centres in Haryana.

The HTET exam is conducted in three levels, Level 1 for the recruitment of Primary Teachers (Standard I - V), Level 2 for the recruitment of Trained Graduate Teachers (Standard VI-VIII), and Level 3 for the recruitment of Post Graduate Teachers (Standard IX-XII).