HPCET 2022 results declared: Here’s how to view results and other details

Results of the Himachal Pradesh Common Entrance Test or HPCET 2022 have been announced by the Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU or HIMTU), Hamirpur. Candidates can view their results on the official website at himtu.ac.in

The HPCET is conducted for admission to BTech, BPharm, MCA and MBA courses at participating institutes of Himachal Pradesh. On July 16, the university had released HPCET final answer key for BTech and BPharm courses on its website as well.

Here’s how to download HPCET Result 2022

Step 1: Visit Visit himtu.ac.in , the official website of HPTU.

Step 2: Find and click on the highlighting link 'Result of HPCET-2022' link which is scrolling on top of the homepage

Step 3: On the result portal, search your HP CET result 2022 using your roll number or name

Step 4: Check your HPCET scorecard and download to save it

Step 5: Take a print out of your HPCET 2022 result in pdf format for future reference.

The HPCET 2022 result contains information such as the candidates' personal information, roll number, qualifying status, total marks obtained in Part I, II, and III exam etc.

Following the announcement of the HPCET 2022 results, the exam authority is expected to release the HPCET merit list on the official website soon. A separate merit list based on qualifying marks and JEE Main 2022 exam results will be released as well.

Candidates who qualify the entrance exam will need to appear for the counselling process.

About 15 percent of the total seats are reserved under All India Quota (AIQ). The 65 percent seats are reserved for HP State Quota (HPSQ) and 5 percent of the total seats are reserved for non-resident Indians (NRI). The remaining 15 percent seats are reserved for management students in only private institutions.

HPTU conducted the HPCET entrance exam on June 16 to screen candidates who have applied in undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by the universities and institutions across Himachal Pradesh.