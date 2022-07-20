    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeeducation News

    HPCET 2022 results declared: Here’s how to view results and other details

    HPCET 2022 results declared: Here’s how to view results and other details

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
    Mini

    The merit list will also be posted by the exam authority on the official website soon. Candidates who qualify the entrance exam will need to appear for the counselling process.

    HPCET 2022 results declared: Here’s how to view results and other details
    Results of the Himachal Pradesh Common Entrance Test or HPCET 2022 have been announced by the Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU or HIMTU), Hamirpur. Candidates can view their results on the official website at himtu.ac.in.
    The HPCET is conducted for admission to BTech, BPharm, MCA and MBA courses at participating institutes of Himachal Pradesh. On July 16, the university had released HPCET final answer key for BTech and BPharm courses on its website as well.
    Here’s how to download HPCET Result 2022
    Step 1: Visit himtu.ac.in, the official website of HPTU.
    Step 2: Find and click on the highlighting link 'Result of HPCET-2022' link which is scrolling on top of the homepage
    Step 3: On the result portal, search your HP CET result 2022 using your roll number or name
    Step 4: Check your HPCET scorecard and download to save it
    Step 5: Take a print out of your HPCET 2022 result in pdf format for future reference.
    The HPCET 2022 result contains information such as the candidates' personal information, roll number, qualifying status, total marks obtained in Part I, II, and III exam etc.
    Following the announcement of the HPCET 2022 results, the exam authority is expected to release the HPCET merit list on the official website soon. A separate merit list based on qualifying marks and JEE Main 2022 exam results will be released as well.
    Candidates who qualify the entrance exam will need to appear for the counselling process.
    About 15 percent of the total seats are reserved under All India Quota (AIQ). The 65 percent seats are reserved for HP State Quota (HPSQ) and 5 percent of the total seats are reserved for non-resident Indians (NRI). The remaining 15 percent seats are reserved for management students in only private institutions.
    HPTU conducted the HPCET entrance exam on June 16 to screen candidates who have applied in undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by the universities and institutions across Himachal Pradesh.
     
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
    Tags
    Previous Article

    IGNOU Hall Ticket for June 2022 TEE released today: How to download it

    Next Article

    TS PGECET 2022 hall tickets to be released today: Here’s how to download

    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng