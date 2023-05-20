To check the results, students can visit the official HPBOSE website, hpbose.org. This year, approximately 1,03,928 students appeared for the Class 12 final exams in the state.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has released the HPBOSE Class 12 term 2 results 2023 today, May 20. Education Board Secretary Vishal Sharma announced the results. The overall passing percentage stands at 79.4 per cent. 8,139 students failed the exam. In the year 2022, the exam result was 93.91 per cent. Out of the 1,05,369 students who appeared for the examination 83,418 students have passed, News18 reported.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website of HPBOSE, hpbose.org. It is advisable for candidates to visit the official website for further details. The term 2 exams for Class 12 in Himachal Pradesh witnessed the participation of over 1 lakh candidates. The HPBOSE Class 12 term 1 result 2023 was announced on January 3.

ALSO READ |

The Himachal Pradesh Board conducted the Class 12 term 2 exams from March 10 to March 31 for all streams, including Humanities, Science, and Commerce. In order to pass the exams, candidates are required to score a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject.

To check their results, students can visit the official HPBOSE website, hpbose.org. This year, approximately 1,03,928 students appeared for the Class 12 final exams in the state.

After the result is announced and the link is made available on the website, students can follow these steps to check their results:

Visit the official website: hpbose.org.

On the homepage, select the menu and click on the 'result' tab.

Choose HP Board 12 result 2023.

Enter the necessary details, such as the student's role number, in the login window.

Click on the search button, and the result will be displayed on the screen.

It is recommended to take a printout or screenshot of the result for future reference.

A total of 2,180 examination centres were set up across the state, supplemented by the deployment of vigilant flying squads to combat the issue of cheating and ensure the integrity of the examination process.

ALSO READ | CUET UG 2023 admit card releases for May 21 exam, here are all the details