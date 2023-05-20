homeeducation NewsHPBOSE Class 12 Term 2 Result 2023 declared, know how to check your score

HPBOSE Class 12 Term 2 Result 2023 declared, know how to check your score

HPBOSE Class 12 Term 2 Result 2023 declared, know how to check your score
2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com May 20, 2023 12:29:21 PM IST (Updated)

To check the results, students can visit the official HPBOSE website, hpbose.org. This year, approximately 1,03,928 students appeared for the Class 12 final exams in the state.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has released the HPBOSE Class 12 term 2 results 2023 today, May 20. Education Board Secretary Vishal Sharma announced the results. The overall passing percentage stands at 79.4 per cent. 8,139 students failed the exam. In the year 2022, the exam result was 93.91 per cent. Out of the 1,05,369 students who appeared for the examination 83,418 students have passed,  News18 reported.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website of HPBOSE, hpbose.org. It is advisable for candidates to visit the official website for further details. The term 2 exams for Class 12 in Himachal Pradesh witnessed the participation of over 1 lakh candidates. The HPBOSE Class 12 term 1 result 2023 was announced on January 3.
ALSO READ |
Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 Arts, SSLC Class 10 results expected soon: Know how to check scores
The Himachal Pradesh Board conducted the Class 12 term 2 exams from March 10 to March 31 for all streams, including Humanities, Science, and Commerce. In order to pass the exams, candidates are required to score a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject.
To check their results, students can visit the official HPBOSE website, hpbose.org. This year, approximately 1,03,928 students appeared for the Class 12 final exams in the state.
After the result is announced and the link is made available on the website, students can follow these steps to check their results:
ALSO READ | West Bengal Madhyamik result 2023 declared: Check Class 10 toppers list, pass percentage and other details
  1. Visit the official website: hpbose.org.
  2. On the homepage, select the menu and click on the 'result' tab.
  3. Choose HP Board 12 result 2023.
  4. Enter the necessary details, such as the student's role number, in the login window.
  5. Click on the search button, and the result will be displayed on the screen.
  6. It is recommended to take a printout or screenshot of the result for future reference.
    7. A total of 2,180 examination centres were set up across the state, supplemented by the deployment of vigilant flying squads to combat the issue of cheating and ensure the integrity of the examination process.
    ALSO READ | CUET UG 2023 admit card releases for May 21 exam, here are all the details
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
    First Published: May 20, 2023 11:08 AM IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    board examsexam resultsHimachal PradeshHSC-Class 12

    Recommended Articles

    View All

    Coach Soch: Investment winter in startup world — here's what the impacts of high valuation and limited cheap funds

    May 20, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

    Beyond Binaries: Sidda vs DK— here's what the new dawn of power in Karnataka has in store for Congress

    May 19, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

    Are retirement mutual funds better than SCSS for long-term investing?

    May 19, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

    Expenses in mutual fund schemes set to go down with new Sebi proposals

    May 19, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read