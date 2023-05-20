HPBOSE Class 12 Term 2 Result 2023 likely to be declared today, know how to check your score

To check the results, students can visit the official HPBOSE website, hpbose.org. This year, approximately 1,03,928 students appeared for the Class 12 final exams in the state.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) is scheduled to release the HPBOSE Class 12 term 2 result 2023 today, May 20, as per reports. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website of HPBOSE, hpbose.org. The expected time for the release of the HP Class 12 Board Result 2023 is 11 am.

It is advisable for candidates to visit the official website for further details. The term 2 exams for Class 12 in Himachal Pradesh witnessed the participation of over 1 lakh candidates. The HPBOSE Class 12 term 1 result 2023 was announced on January 3.

