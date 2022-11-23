Homeeducation news

HP to lay off 4,000-6,000 employees globally over the next three years

By Kanishka Sarkar  Nov 23, 2022 9:17 AM IST (Published)

HP layoffs: The computer maker to lay off 4,000 to 6,000 employees over the next three years as part of its ‘Future Ready Transformation' plan as it looks to cut costs.

Computer maker HP Inc. is the latest to join the bandwagon of tech companies going for mass layoffs to cut costs ahead of an impending recession. HP on Tuesday announced that it is going to let go of 4,000 to 6,000 employees over the next three years.

This is part of HP’s ‘Future Ready Transformation' plan for fiscal year 2023 which is aimed at driving significant structural cost savings through digital transformation, portfolio optimisation, and operational efficiency.
“These actions will result in annualised gross run rate savings of at least $1.4 billion by the end of fiscal 2025. The company estimates that it will incur approximately $1.0 billion in labour and non-labour costs related to restructuring and other charges, with approximately $0.6 billion in fiscal 2023, and the rest split approximately equally between fiscal 2024 and 2025,” the company said in its statement for financial results for the quarter ended October 31, 2021.
As of 2021, HP had 51,000 employees, down from 53,000 in 2020. In 2019 too as well, the tech giant had said it would cut between 7,000 and 9,000 jobs.
The latest downsizing comes after the firm was seeing a deterioration in the sales of computers. However, later when the COVID-19 pandemic struck the world, people rushed to buy computers to work and from their homes.
Also Read | Google may lay off 10,000 ‘low performing’ employees starting 2023: Report
HP said revenue in the October 2021 ended quarter declined 0.8 percent year-over-year to $14.80 billion. Revenue in the Personal Systems segment, which includes PCs, fell 13 percent to $10.3 billion, as units dropped 21 percent. Consumer revenue in the segment slid 25 percent. Printing revenue, at $4.5 billion, was down 7 percent, as units fell 3 percent.
From a profitability standpoint, HP reported that the operating margin for the Personal Systems segment contracted to 4.5 percent from 6.9 percent in the prior quarter.
HP has also announced downbeat earnings guidance. The company provided a range of adjusted fiscal first-quarter earnings from 70 cents to 80 cents per share, below the consensus of 86 cents among analysts polled by Refinitiv, CNBC reported.
Also Read: Indians most hurt by mass tech layoffs in US amid 195-year wait for green card
