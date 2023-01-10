How Professional Programmes are Driving Placement Success?

Those days when just a decent degree could help students secure cushy jobs are long gone. Recently, companies like Tech Mahindra, IBM, Merck and Godrej & Boyce have been following the ‘skill-first’ approach when it comes to building their talent pool. Which means, students with industry-ready skills and expertise have a better chance of getting placed compared to those who just have academic degrees. This is especially true for new or upcoming industries like data science, AI, or cloud technology. A Gartner report also indicates that 58% of the workforce can fulfil their job roles successfully if they acquire new skill sets.

However, this doesn’t imply that academic degrees are losing importance as, in general, students who have a good academic record are believed to be good performers in the workplace. As a result, several top universities such as Heriot-Watt University Dubai are today offering strategically crafted professional programmes that impart both in-depth knowledge and necessary skills to students who wish to build a promising career from the very beginning.

Benefits of Pursuing Professional Programmes

• Enhances Skillset

Taking up professional programmes allows students to become more aware about the latest happenings in their field of interest and imbibe new ideas easily. They learn to apply classroom teachings in real work scenarios and become more confident in the process. Such courses help students identify any gaps or shortcomings as well and work upon the same.

• Boosts creative thinking

Professional programmes give students a chance to learn different things and unique approaches to solving a problem. They are automatically compelled to think out of the box, try new methods, and sharpen their existing skills. This creativity comes in handy while scaling the corporate ladder in any industry, as students are unfazed by unexpected challenges.

• Offers networking opportunity

While conducting professional programmes, higher education institutions often bring in industry experts from various domains to give guest lectures or training sessions. For example – at Heriot-Watt University Dubai, MBA students get the chance to interact with entrepreneurs in the region and learn from their experiences, understand their requirements, and even make an impression. Some might even secure internships or pre-placement offers based on their performance. Moreover, students who pursue professional courses often come from diverse backgrounds, which means everyone has something to learn from others.

• Lends a competitive edge

Students who pursue professional programmes pick up more expertise and skills than those who opt for purely academic courses, which naturally gives the former a competitive edge over the latter at the time of placement. For instance, a degree in Computer Science will have more value when the student knows the latest coding languages. Moreover, most companies these days prefer to hire those who can hit the ground running and will need little handholding.

• Paves the way to better opportunities

Professional programmes are not just for those students who will be foraying into a career for the first time. These programmes also help those who want to venture into a different role, get a promotion in their current workplace, or simply earn a better compensation. By acquiring industry-oriented skills and knowhow, such students can give their career path a significant boost and gain the confidence to negotiate with employers for better terms. Employers will also appreciate the student’s will to learn and improve constantly and invest more in them.

• Inculcates customer-centricity

Every single enterprise focuses on maximising customer satisfaction these days. After all, it is what determines the success of any business. Professional programmes help align students with that customer-centricity by honing their technical as well as soft skills, like communication, empathy, and collaboration, among others. Students understand the logic behind every action that goes on in an industry and are ready to deliver the best possible end results once they start a job.

While professional programmes provide multiple benefits for students who want to grow in their careers from the get-go, it is important to choose them wisely. It is always advisable to research multiple universities and courses, assess the programme cost, potential, as well as personal interests and capabilities, before taking a call.

This is a Partnered Post