How companies identify moonlighters — viral thread has a theory

By Nishtha Pandey

‘Moonlighting’ by employees is the talk of the town these days. Tata Consultancy Services has recently said that moonlighting is an ‘ethical issue’. But companies like Wipro, Infosys, and IBM have spoken strongly against the practice.

Wipro recently laid off 300 employees for taking up second gigs. Infosys has also warned its employees of termination in case they’re found moonlighting.

But how do companies catch these moonlighters?

Well, Twitter user Rajiv Mehta, who describes himself as a stock market investor, shared a Twitter thread explaining how the company catches employees who indulge in moonlighting.

The thread is going viral and has more than 2,000 retweets.

“It was impossible to catch them. Then who caught them?” he wrote.

Answering the question, he said, “The most innocent looking, unassuming, always in the background - Provident Fund Contribution.”

*The humble looking PF Office helps to detect Moonlighting (serving more than one employer at a time) by IT workers* *MOONLIGHTING*What is this?300 people got fired because of this?— Rajiv Mehta (@rajivmehta19)October 10, 2022

As part of the PF scheme, a portion of every employee's salary is deducted from their salary to be contributed to the pension fund.

He said moonlighters might have innovated ways to earn double income while being on work from home, but the robust integration of the PF system at the backend apparently bared their ‘infidelity’.

“So the PF runs a daily de-duplication algorithm to check if someone has paid double accidentally,” he writes in the Twitter thread.

PF body found many accounts of individuals whose contributors were multiple and then informed the companies, added Mehta in the tweet, which is when the whole thing unravelled.