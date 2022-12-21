Homeeducation news

'Hostels are not tourist homes for nightlife', Kerala University on curfew timings for students

'Hostels are not tourist homes for nightlife', Kerala University on curfew timings for students

4 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 21, 2022 11:22:03 AM IST (Updated)

The Kerala University of Health Sciences has submitted an affidavit to the court mentioning that there was scientific evidence to support that adolescent brain is "structurally and functionally vulnerable to environmental stresses, risky behaviour, drug addiction, impaired driving and unprotected sex".

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

Coach Soch | UK FTA: Brain drain is a worry as India push for easy visa for the skilled

IST5 Min(s) Read

Nestle hopes worst of inflation is over but finds spelling out 2023 outlook difficult

IST2 Min(s) Read

Union territories top India's Social Progress Index 2022 list but Jharkhand and Bihar have a long way to go

IST4 Min(s) Read

30-by-30: What is a COP15 'peace pact' and why are some regions objecting to it

IST7 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

KeralaKerala High Court

Next Article

BPSC re-invites objections to answer keys for Assistant Professor and Lecturers' posts