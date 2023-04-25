According to the TeamLease Services Employment Outlook Report for the April-June quarter, across profiles, an increase of 10 percent was seen in employers' hiring intentions in both services and manufacturing industries as compared to Q1 of 2022-23.

Nearly 78 percent of employers in the services sector and 56 percent in the manufacturing, engineering and infrastructure sector have expressed an intent to hire for IT skills and marketing roles, respectively for the first quarter of FY24.

According to the TeamLease Services Employment Outlook Report for the April to June quarter overall, across profiles, an increase of 10 percent was seen in employers' hiring intentions in both services (83 percent) and manufacturing (95 percent) industries as compared to the Q1 of 2022-23.

“India’s manufacturing segment has witnessed massive transformation over the last decade. The advent of technology, and the introduction of initiatives like the PLI scheme is boosting employment generation and fostering a dynamic and competitive economy that drives growth and innovation. Marketing professionals, sales professionals, and engineers are extensively in demand, and this will continue to be in vogue in the coming quarters as well,” said Balasubramanian A, Vice President and Business Head, TeamLease Services.

The report that surveyed both manufacturing (eight sectors) and services sectors (15 sectors), in total surveying 809 small, medium, and large companies, found that in addition to IT, other popular job profiles in the services sector include sales (83 percent) and marketing (63 percent).

On the other hand, the manufacturing sector favours talent in engineering (80 percent) and sales (95 percent). In the services sector, positions are most in demand in financial services, telecommunications, and information technology sectors. The manufacturing industry has a high need for the following sectors — manufacturing, engineering and infrastructure, agriculture and agrochemicals, and power and energy.

Additionally, the intention to hire in the functional area of marketing has increased marginally in the quarter in both the services and manufacturing sectors by 3 percent and 2 percent, respectively.