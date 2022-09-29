Hiring in India amps up ahead of festive season — up 13% year-on-year: Naukri JobSpeak

By Pihu Yadav

A report by Naukri showcased a spurt in hiring activity in September this year with the Naukri JobSpeak index recording a double-digit year-on-year (YoY) growth at 13 percent and 10 percent sequential growth.

Key employment sectors record significant growth, Insurance continues its dream run

The Insurance sector recorded a sequential YoY growth of 90 percent in September while growing by 71 percent year-to-date.

Apart from Insurance, the report revealed that Real Estate has also shown a significant jump in hiring intent as it grew by 66 percent YoY. Other sectors such as BFSI, Travel & Hospitality, Oil & Gas, Auto, FMCG, and Retail also continue to do well.

While the IT sector shrank six percent year-on-year in September this year as against the same period last year, hiring activity has gone up by eight percent month-on-month (MoM) indicating signs of recovery. Apart from IT, Medical/Healthcare also shrank in September 2022.

Metros drive hiring activity with Mumbai leading the charts

Amongst metros, Mumbai topped the hiring charts as it witnessed 27 percent YoY growth. As per the Naukri JobSpeak Index, other metros exhibited positive annual hiring growth, barring Bengaluru which shrank by eight percent. In terms of monthly hiring charts, Delhi rose to the top after registering a 14 percent growth, while Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Chennai, and Bengaluru followed close.

Amongst emerging cities, Coimbatore witnessed the highest uptick in hiring activity. Other cities such as Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Chandigarh also showed positive hiring growth. However, Kochi and Vadodara remained flat.

Hiring sentiment remains positive across the experience bands, Leadership roles see maximum jump

The demand for professionals across all experienced bands remained steady in September this year vs last year. Professionals with over 16 years of work experience saw the steepest uptick at 15 percent growth followed by 13 to 16 years of work experience band recording 10 percent growth. Professionals with eight to 12, four to seven, and zero to three years of experience exhibited positive growth at 10, eight and nine percent respectively.