Hiring in airlines and hotels in July nearly doubles over a year, finds Naukri.com

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini India’s job market in July has jumped 21 percent on a year-on-year basis to an all-time high with hiring in sectors including hotels, restaurants and airlines nearly doubling during the period, a report released on Thursday said.

India’s job market in July has jumped 21 percent on a year-on-year basis to an all-time high with hiring in sectors including hotels, restaurants and airlines nearly doubling during the period, a report released on Thursday said.

"The job market in India continues with its upward trajectory as the Naukri JobSpeak Index for July beats all past records. At 3170, the index surpassed its previous high of 3074, which was recorded in February’22 this year,” recruitment platform Naukri.com said in its report.

Pawan Goyal, the chief business officer of Naukri.com, said, "With the JobSpeak Index breaking all records, it validates that the employment market is on a steady course without any significant hotspots. The trend in growth is seen across most industries, cities and experience bands which is great news for the job seekers."

Among sectors, hotels, restaurants and airlines registered a 95 percent YoY jump in hiring followed by the insurance space which hired 65 percent more people last month compared to July 2021, according to the report.

This comes at a time when travel is gradually returning to pre-pandemic levels or even better and companies are looking at improved business.

For instance, ITC earlier this week said, its occupancy at its hotels for the April to June 2022 quarter rose past pre-COVID-19 levels and revenue from the hotel business jumped over four-fold YoY to Rs 5,80.71 crore. Lemon Tree Hotels too posted that its occupancy was at 65.1 percent for the June 2022 ended quarter and versus 29.6 percent in the same quarter last year.

Meanwhile, Nauki.com’s report suggests hiring momentum is also gaining in the airline industry.

This, at a time when Akasa Air backed by billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is hiring for various positions and Jet Airways too, is recruiting for multiple positions as it is set to resume operations from September.

According to Naukri.com’s Naukri JobSpeak Index, the job market continues to reflect optimistic hiring patterns across all experience brackets. The demand for top management (>16 years) and professionals with 13-16 years' experience saw the steepest uptick of 32 percent and 31 percent respectively in July’22 versus July’21.

It also said a positive hiring sentiment was also observed for other experience brackets such as 0-3 years (+20 percent), 4-7 years (+18 percent), and 8-12 years (+24 percent) when compared with July’21.

Also Read: How hiring at top IT firms in India has changed over two years