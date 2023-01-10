Hiring improves in Dec for second month in a row; marketing jobs flavour of season

The foundit report said the key skills in demand for the tech-driven advertising industry include social media engagement, JavaScript, SEO, Google analytics, and MYSQL, with demand for social media managers holding the highest share (17 percent) among all job roles in the sector.

E-recruitment in December continued to improve compared to the past two months. However, on a year-on-year basis there has been a drop , according to foundit Insights Tracker (FIT) (formerly Monster Employment Index) data released on Tuesday, January 10.

There's a 2 percent rise in e-recruitment on a month-on-month basis, as November 2022 saw an index of 277. The index of 282 in December 2022 was lower than 286 in the same month last year.

The advertising, market research (MR), and public relations (PR) industries led hiring intent, with the highest demand for talent during the month. They registered significant growth of 9 percent YoY and 13 percent MoM driven by the increase in marketing efforts and adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), according to the foundit report.

The report suggested that businesses are increasingly leveraging data to make marketing decisions and investing in newer digital formats to meet their branding and sales goals.

The key skills in demand for the industry include social media engagement, JavaScript, search engine optimisation (SEO), Google analytics, and MYSQL, with demand for social media managers holding the highest share (17 percent) among all job roles in the sector.

Among other sectors, the foundit index shows the telecom sector saw a nine percent YoY and 3 percent MoM increase in white-collar hiring due to the adoption of 5G. In December 2022, almost 70,000 jobs were generated, focusing on professionals with skills in enhancing network infrastructure and security.

“This could be due to the expansion of telecom networks, the adoption of new technologies, and the replacement of ageing infrastructure. The growth of 5G networks will also diversify hiring from the telecom sector to the healthcare, retail, and automotive industries,” the report said.

Sekhar Garisa, CEO, foundit, a Quess company, said, “This month's data emphasises that while companies are becoming slightly cautious with economic uncertainty, we expect hiring in sectors such as telecom and banking and finance to do well. We are also optimistic that the Union Budget 2023 will enable substantial job creation in most sectors.”

Meanwhile, for the full year 2022, according to foundit Insights Tracker (FIT), the top three industries have been the BFSI sector with an annual growth of 25 percent, followed by the telecom (+15 percent) sector and production and manufacturing (+11 percent).

The industries that didn’t hire a lot are, are healthcare (-2 percent), FMCG (-4 percent) and education (-4%). The slow death of the pandemic, the increased consciousness among people to eat healthy, and the edtech industry losing its sheen with dried-up funding and pressure to show profits, respectively, have led to the slowdown of hiring in these sectors, the report said.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee )