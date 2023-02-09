In January 2023, hiring activity in Retail saw an 8 percent rise and for Agro-Based industries the growth in hiring was at 7 percent. These sectors showcased the highest job posting activity on a month-on-month basis. In fact, the Tracker reflects that Retail was the top industry with hiring growth of 19 percent on a year-on-year basis as well.

Hiring activity in the Indian white-collar space recorded a slight dip of 2 percent in the month of January 2023 as compared to December 2022 but many industries are showing high growth scope, according to a report by foundit ((formerly Monster APAC & ME) Insights Tracker (fit) for January 2023.

As per the report key industries like retail, tourism, advertising/PR and agro have exhibited continuous growth, with the report reflecting a 6 percent growth in job posting activity over the last 3 months.

This dip in overall hiring as per the report can be attributed to the hiring slowdown in sectors such as IT, BFSI, Telecom, Manufacturing, and Healthcare.

The government’s impetus towards the creation of jobs in tourism as well as the green economy holds expansive potential. Along these lines, foundit has noted a 64 percent growth in demand for green jobs since January 2022 and this growth is expected to continue. Upskilling measures in niche areas like coding, artificial intelligence, robotics, mechatronics, and Internet of Things (IoT) will enable a pool of opportunities in the upcoming months allowing for expansive adoption of tech across all sectors.” said Sekhar Garisa, CEO - foundit, a Quess company said.

Retail, agro-industries and tourism on a boost

In January 2023, hiring activity in Retail saw an 8 percent rise and for Agro-Based industries the growth in hiring was at 7 percent. These sectors showcased the highest job posting activity on a month-on-month basis. In fact, the Tracker reflects that Retail was the top industry with hiring growth of 19 percent on a year-on-year basis as well.

Through the adoption of advanced analytics, automation, and complex inventory systems, personalisation and omni-channel innovations have created a pool of opportunities in retail that are in high demand for analytical skills, added the report.

Job prospects for the agro industry continued to soar and this is expected to grow considering recent Budget allocations supporting the growth of Agri-Tech players.

This year's Union Budget included a number of provisions intended to boost agritech ventures in the country. It included the establishment of an Agriculture Accelerator Fund to support agri startups, the computerization of 63,000 primary agricultural credit societies with a Rs 2,516 crore investment, and a scheme to develop digital agriculture infrastructure to emphasise digital payments.

Travel and Tourism saw a 5 percent growth in terms of hiring on a monthly basis. As compared to the previous year the growth is 15 percent. In the Budget speech too, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman underlined the potential of tourism to boost jobs and opportunities for the youth.

“There is great potential for tourism, domestic and international, to promote job opportunities, especially for the youth. Promotion of tourism will be done in mission mode”, Sitharaman said.

Other industries such as Oil/ Gas/ Petroleum, Power (+6 percent), Ad, MR & PR (+6 percent), Import/Export (+3 percent), and BPO/ITES (+2 percent) reflected similar trends (Jan 2023 vs Dec 2022).

There were, however, declines in hiring intent in Production & Manufacturing (-8 percent) as well as in Healthcare (-7 percent), IT Hardware & Software (-7 percent), Telecom (-5 percent), and BFSI (-3 percent). Due to global macro conditions and course correction from last year's hiring surge, Indian IT faces a lull, but production hiring has been affected by rising prices and cost pressures. In the BFSI sector, which had continuously monitored positive hiring numbers, there has been a marginal decline of 1 percent. Further tech skills are still in demand across all sectors.