Himachal Pradesh Board HPBOSE Class 10 results to be out soon: Here is how to check score online

The Himachal Pradesh Class 10 board examination was held from March 11 to March 31. The Himachal Pradesh education minister will announce the HP Board Class 10 results at a press conference.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to declare the results of the HP Board Class 10 exams 2023, soon. The results will be available on the official website of HPBOSE— https://hpbose.org/ . Students have to submit their roll number and other necessary information to view their scorecards for the high school board examination.

The HPBOSE Class 10 Term 1 Results were released in January, and now as per some media reports, it's anticipated that the Term 2 Result will be released this week.

HPBOSE Class 10 Exam Results: How to check

Step 1: Log in to the official website of HPBOSE— Log in to the official website of HPBOSE— https://hpbose.org/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for Class 10 results.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and personal details like date of birth, as asked.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: The result will appear on your screen

Step 6: Check the score and download the result.

Students can also check their results via SMS by sending a message to 56263. You have to type your roll number— “HP10ROLLNUMBER”, in this format and send it to the number mentioned above.

The students should check for the details such as their name, subject-wise score, overall marks and qualifying status. Any discrepancy on the mark sheet should be immediately informed to the school or HPBOSE officials.

If students are dissatisfied with their HPBOSE 10th Result 2023, they may also request a rechecking or re-evaluation of their answers. Following the release of the HP Board Class 10 Result 2023, all pertinent information on the rechecking and re-evaluation procedure will be made available on the official websites.

To pass the Class 10 result, students must secure 33 percent marks both in the individual subjects and the overall exam. Students who don't pass the exam will have to try again next year or take the compartment examination, as needed.