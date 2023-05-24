Himachal Pradesh Board HPBOSE Class 10 results to be out soon: Here is how to check score online

By CNBCTV18.com

The Himachal Pradesh Class 10 board examination was held from March 11 to March 31. The Himachal Pradesh education minister will announce the HP Board Class 10 results at a press conference.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to declare the results of the HP Board Class 10 exams 2023, soon. The results will be available on the official website of HPBOSE— https://hpbose.org/ . Students have to submit their roll number and other necessary information to view their scorecards for the high school board examination.

Students can check the results using their Board Exam Roll Number and date of birth.