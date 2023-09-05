Here is how you can turn your internship into a full-time job

Internships are a pivotal stepping stone toward one's ideal career by providing valuable real-world experience and honing essential skills. In certain cases, internships extend the opportunity of securing a job immediately after their completion, known as a pre-placement offer (PPO). Essentially, a pre-placement offer signifies that an employer is sufficiently impressed by an intern's performance to extend a full-time job offer. It's important to note that obtaining a PPO is not guaranteed; it must be earned through exceptional performance during the internship.

CNBC-TV18 caught up with Sarvesh Agrawal, Founder & CEO of Internshala who shared his insights on how to make your internship turn into a full-time job.

Be on time:

Punctuality goes beyond mere timeliness; it serves as a testament to your professionalism and solidifies your reputation as a reliable team player. Agrawal added that being punctual in your internship encompasses the consistent fulfillment of tasks, proactive adherence to deadlines, and the respectful acknowledgment of others' time, as demonstrated by your prompt attendance at meetings and conferences. For instance, within a dynamic marketing team responsible for launching a new product, your consistent ability to meet deadlines positions you as the team's go-to individual.

Be a team player: It is vital to fit into your workplace's culture and cultivate positive relationships with your colleagues. Agrawal added that to become a valuable team member, actively participate in interactions with your coworkers, get involved in new projects, and engage in team-building initiatives. Even informal activities, such as sharing a casual lunch with your team, can contribute significantly. These simple actions have the potential to solidify your role as a valued team player.

Ask for feedback: Don't hesitate to ask for feedback. Even if your mentor or manager doesn't provide feedback regularly, it's essential for you to take the initiative in seeking input on your work and professional behavior, said Agrawal. He mentioned that this process enables you to pinpoint areas that need improvement, learn from your errors, and refine your skills. For instance, if you're participating in a Don't hesitate to ask for feedback. Even if your mentor or manager doesn't provide feedback regularly, it's essential for you to take the initiative in seeking input on your work and professional behavior, said Agrawal. He mentioned that this process enables you to pinpoint areas that need improvement, learn from your errors, and refine your skills. For instance, if you're participating in a graphic design internship, make a proactive effort to request feedback from your reporting manager or mentor, demonstrating your commitment to continuous improvement and the application of feedback in your future projects.

Take initiatives: Initiating new projects or actions showcases your responsibility in your role and highlights qualities like resourcefulness, creativity, ambition, and problem-solving skills. This proactive approach not only nurtures personal growth within your specific field but also creates opportunities for you to explore and make valuable contributions to other areas within the organization. Agarwal mentioned that during your internship even in periods of limited workload, you can participate in brainstorming sessions and generate innovative ideas and strategies that can benefit not only your team but also other teams across the company.

Also read: This is the one mistake you need to avoid while searching for a job on LinkedIn

Networking: Building professional relationships within your organization is crucial. Attend company events, seminars, and workshops to broaden your network. Your connections may not only inform you about internal job openings but also recommend you for these positions. Furthermore, this practice can prove valuable when you're exploring job opportunities in other organizations.