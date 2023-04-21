Heatwave in India — List of states where schools are shut, timing are changed and summer vacation preponed

Here is a list of states that have revised school timings

Many state governments are adjusting school timings or preponing summer vacation as a result of the high temperatures across the country. In several Indian cities, the temperature has risen above 40 degrees Celsius. As a result, many states have either closed schools or changed the hours of operation.

Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to revise school timings for Classes 1 to 8 from 7 am to 12 pm.

Bihar

In Patna, school timings have been revised. Academic activities have been prohibited for all courses after 11:45 a.m. by the district administration.

Odisha

According to an announcement by the government, all schools and Anganwadi facilities will be closed on April 19 and 20 due to the extreme heatwave. Morning classes were being held in the schools from 7 am to 11 am. Further, the summer vacation has now been preponed. The Information and Public Relations Department tweeted, "In view of the severe summer, Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik has ordered the summer vacation (dry vacation) of all public and private schools of the state from 1st to 12th standard to start from April 21 this year,”

West Bengal

The weather service in West Bengal predicted a heatwave there for the next four days on Monday. As a result, the government closed all schools, colleges, and institutions in the state on Monday, with the exception of the two hill districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong.

The Birbhum-based, publicly sponsored Visva-Bharati institute announced a break for kids in kindergarten till class eight. The classes for students in standards 9 to 12 will be held from 6:30 am to 9:30 am. Classes for all undergraduate and post-graduate courses will be held from 7 am to 11 am.

Due to the severe heat, the state government also announced that summer break in schools will be preponed. According to the notification, the summer break would start three weeks earlier, on May 2, in state-run and aided schools. It will be implemented in all districts except the two hilly areas.

The start of the summer break was scheduled on May 24 or May 25. However, the elementary and secondary boards were urged to postpone the summer break by the school education department in a notice.

The notice states that schools must "make suitable arrangements for conducting extra classes after reopening to make up for the loss due to early closure." On Thursday, Kolkata reached a temperature of 40 degrees Celsius.

Jharkhand

The state administration of Jharkhand on Tuesday ordered a modification in school hours for the period of April 19–25 due to the extreme heat there. According to a directive from the education department, children who are in kindergarten till class five, will attend courses from 7 to 11 am, while older students will continue their studies until noon.

Tripura

Due to the heatwave conditions, Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha announced that all government schools in the state would be closed from April 18 to April 23. Additionally, the CM urged private schools to do the same. Tripura has experienced temperatures over 37 degrees Celsius for the past three days.

Meghalaya

Due to the increasing temperatures, the West Garo Hills district administration in Meghalaya has mandated that schools be closed for three days starting on Wednesday. However, night schools will continue to operate.

The order was issued as a result of the district's mercury readings soaring above 37 degrees Celsius and even reaching 40 degrees Celsius in the plains.

Andhra Pradesh declared half-day classes for Classes 1 to 9 earlier this month. It was planned to hold classes from 7:45 am to 12:30 pm. Due to this month's heat wave, Goa and Telangana have also changed their school timings.

