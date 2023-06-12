Due to heatwave and Cyclone Biparjoy schools shut in these states

As per the IMD's release, isolated pockets in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh are likely to continue facing heat wave conditions for the next five days. Additionally, the India Meteorological Department (IMD)has issued an Orange alert for the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts. The cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall on the Kutch coast on June 15.

Schools in Jharkhand and Patna will be closed for a few days after the India Metrological Department (IMD) predicted that certain regions of Northwest, East, and north peninsular India are expected to experience heat wave conditions in the next three to five days.

Additionally schools in four districts in Gujarat have been shut from June 13 to June 15 as IMD has issued an Orange alert for Saurashtra and Kutch coasts, saying the cyclone Biparjoy will make landfall on the Kutch coast on June 15.

As per the IMD's release, isolated pockets in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh are likely to continue facing heat wave conditions for the next five days.

In response to the heat wave, the School Education and Literacy Department in Jharkhand announced the closure of all schools in the state until June 14. Similarly, the Patna District Magistrate in Bihar restricted all academic activities for Class 12 students from June 12 to June 18.

Additionally, as a precautionary measure, the Gujarat government has announced school holidays in coastal districts including Kutch, Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka, and Junagadh in the Saurashtra region. This decision comes as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches the state, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an Orange alert for the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts. The cyclone is expected to make landfall on the Kutch coast on June 15.

What has IMD said on the heatwave?

IMD also mentioned that heat wave conditions are expected over south Haryana-Delhi, south Uttar Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, and Odisha from June 11 to 13.

Additionally, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana may experience heat wave conditions on June 11 and 12.

IMD Scientist Naresh Kumar, issued an advisory on the current situation in the country and said that the main heat wave zone is currently in East India, specifically in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal. The IMD has issued an orange alert for these regions. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are also affected by the heat wave.

Kumar further stated that the heat wave will continue to affect North coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for the next five days. Andhra Pradesh can expect severe heat wave conditions for the next two days, with temperatures rising 6.5 degrees above normal.

Additionally, Odisha, Bihar, and Jharkhand will experience heat waves for the next 2 to 3 days.

Kumar also mentioned the possibility of heat wave conditions in Vidarbha for the next two to three days. “If we talk about the North West, Rajasthan which is a major zone for heatwave, we are not expecting any intensity this time in this region. We are also expecting a heatwave for the next 2 to 3 days in southern Uttar Pradesh and NCR Delhi as well as the South Haryana region at some isolated places."

"At present there won't be much changes in temperature and only 1 to 2 degree rise in temperature is expected. As a precautionary step we have issued heat wave warning in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi NCR and Haryana for the next three days. After three days the temperature is expected to fall in this region. In the next 4 to 5 days temperature is expected to remain 40 plus," he added.

What has IMD said on the Cyclone?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Saurashtra and the Kutch Coasts in view of the extremely severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy over east-central and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea.

"Cyclone Alert for Saurashtra & Kutch Coast: Orange Message. ESCS BIPARJPY at 0530IST of today over eastcentral & adjoining NE Arabian Sea near lat 19.2N & long 67.7E, about 380km SSW of Devbhumi Dwarka. To cross near Jakhau Port,Gujarat by noon of 15June," the IMD tweeted.