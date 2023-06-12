Due to heatwave and Cyclone Biparjoy schools shut in these states

As per the IMD's release, isolated pockets in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh are likely to continue facing heat wave conditions for the next five days. Additionally, the India Meteorological Department (IMD)has issued an Orange alert for the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts. The cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall on the Kutch coast on June 15.

Schools in Jharkhand and Patna will be closed for a few days after the India Metrological Department (IMD) predicted that certain regions of Northwest, East, and north peninsular India are expected to experience heat wave conditions in the next three to five days.

Additionally schools in four districts in Gujarat have been shut from June 13 to June 15 as IMD has issued an Orange alert for Saurashtra and Kutch coasts, saying the cyclone Biparjoy will make landfall on the Kutch coast on June 15.