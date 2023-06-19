While in Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Patna summer vaccations in schools have been extended due to scorching heatwave and soaring temperatures. Schools in Tamil Nadu have will be closed today on June 19, due to heavy rainfall in the state. Check details on schedule here.

Schools in Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Patna and some districts in Tamil Nadu including Chennai will be closed for a few days. While in Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Patna summer vaccations in schools have been extended due to scorching heatwave and soaring temperatures. Schools in Tamil Nadu have will be closed today on June 19, due to heavy rainfall in the state.

Patna

Due to the ongoing heat wave in Bihar, the Patna District Administration on June 17 extended the closure of schools up to Class 12 until June 24. All academic activities were already prohibited from June 12 to June 18.

"Whereas, it has been made to appear to me due to prevalent heat wave and prevailing high temperature in the district, health and life of children are at risk," Patna's district magistrate Dr. Chandra Shekhar Singh said in an official circular.

The announcement further stated that "do hereby prohibit the academic activities of all private, government schools (including pre-school and Anganwadi centre) of Patna district up to class 16 until 24 June 2023" in accordance with Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.

For select districts during the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts. The IMD issued an orange notice earlier on Tuesday for the following five days.

Jharkhand

The state administration of Jharkhand has announced that summer holidays in all schools will be extended due to theintense weather and high temperatures in the state. The descision attempts to protect students' health and wellbeing in this heatwave.

According to the official announcement, schools from kindergarten till class 8 will now resume classes on June 22, giving students more time to rest and recover from the heat wave.

The government has also released guidelines for school timings of students from class 9 till class 12 due to the heatwave.

These classes will now be scheduled from 7am to 11am.

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh state government has also extended summer vacations for students from Classes 1 to 5 until June 30.

Students in Classes 6 till class 12 will also follow to a modified timetable. From June 20 to June 30, they will attend school in the morning shift in an effort to limit their exposure to heat.

On July 1, 2023, elementary schools for kids in Classes 1 till Class 5 will reopen and resume regular classes following the break. Likewise, beginning on July 1, 2023, classes for students in Classes 6 through 12 will resume as usual.

Tamil Nadu

Several districts of Tamil Nadu woke up to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms this morning which led to the concerned authorities declaring a holiday for schools on Monday.

Five districts have declared schools to be closed for today including Chennai and its neighbouring districts of Chengalpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur, besides Vellore and Ranipet.

According to the reports, the weather office forecast more spells of rain for the city and its suburbs on Monday.

IMD on its bulletin has alerted several places in the neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu for thunderstorms, they said, "Thunderstorm & lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area."