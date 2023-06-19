While in Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Patna summer vaccations in schools have been extended due to scorching heatwave and soaring temperatures. Schools in Tamil Nadu have will be closed today on June 19, due to heavy rainfall in the state. Check details on schedule here.

Schools in Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Patna and some districts in Tamil Nadu including Chennai will be closed for a few days. While in Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Patna summer vaccations in schools have been extended due to scorching heatwave and soaring temperatures. Schools in Tamil Nadu have will be closed today on June 19, due to heavy rainfall in the state.

Patna

Due to the ongoing heat wave in Bihar, the Patna District Administration on June 17 extended the closure of schools up to Class 12 until June 24. All academic activities were already prohibited from June 12 to June 18.

"Whereas, it has been made to appear to me due to prevalent heat wave and prevailing high temperature in the district, health and life of children are at risk," Patna's district magistrate Dr. Chandra Shekhar Singh said in an official circular.