Healthcare jobs gaining prominence, Bangalore leads job postings in India, reveals Indeed

Data from job site Indeed, reveals that demand for talent in India is elevated across multiple categories. Indeed’s monthly jobs insights, which shares updates on the labour market between the period of December 1st to December 31st 2022, showed that healthcare allied fields such as dental and nursing have the highest job postings at 30.8 percent. This was followed by Food services (8.8%), Construction (8.3%), rounding off the top 4 sectors in terms of increase in postings.

The data also shows that Bangalore tops the list of cities in job postings, occupying 16.5 percent of the total share. Bangalore is closely followed by Mumbai at 8.23 percent, Pune at 6.33 percent and Chennai at 6.1 percent. Tier 2 cities like Ahmedabad, Coimbatore, Kochi, Jaipur and Mohali totally contribute around 6.9 percent, showcasing the rising demand for talent in tier 2 cities.

Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed India said, “Despite global uncertainties, we are seeing a growth in several job categories, indicating that hiring in India is positive. Overall job postings as of January also stand at 203 percent above to the pre pandemic baseline of February 2020. If the Union budget focuses on job creation, it will definitely boost the Indian job sector. The first two quarters of 2023 will determine how the jobs landscape will shape up in India.”

Top 10 job categories with highest job postings in December, 2022

S.No Job category % of Job Postings 1 Dental 17.9 2 Nursing 12.9 3 Food Services 8.8 4 Construction 8.2 5 Civil Engineering 8.2 6 Architecture 7.2 7 Education 7.1 8 Therapy 6.3 9 Marketing 6.1 10 Media 5.8

The relative resurgence of business normalcy in a post pandemic world has brought buoyancy back in sectors like construction and civil engineering. Even sectors like marketing, which was one of the earliest to see layoffs during the pandemic, has picked up steam.

In the last year, brands have realized the need for marketing for enhanced customer experience as well as business and sales leading to the increase in demand.

Interestingly, therapy has appeared amongst the top 10 job categories with the highest posting. In the last two years, there has been a movement to address issues like stress, burnout and mental health at work which is highlighted in the demand for therapy roles.

US remains highest in cross border search

Cross border search for Indians is the highest for US job postings, with over 39.29 percent of searches by users in India looking for jobs abroad being for the US. This is followed by Canada at 17.23 percent, Great Britain at 14.34 percent, and United Arab Emirates at 13.79 percent. This shows that due to the easing of travel restrictions associated with COVID 19 and the reopening of several economic sectors, there has been a significant uptick in the number of people searching for jobs abroad.

The most popular countries being the United States, Canada and UK also suggests that while better pay and working conditions, improved standard of living and work-life balance are important, a shared language also influences where people want to work.