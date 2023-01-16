HDFC Bank hiring women for posts of branch managers, support operations: Check how to apply

HDFC bank is providing job opportunities for women candidates for various posts including Branch Manager, Relationship Manager, Sales Manager and more. Here's how to apply
Private sector bank HDFC is exclusively hiring women candidates for various profiles including Branch Manager, Sales and Support Operations in Branch, Banking Relationship Manager for Wholesale Banking, Trade Operations, Retail Asset Operations, Virtual Relationship Training Managers, Sales Manager - Home Loan, and IT Techno Functional Analyst. Suitable candidates can apply on Naukri.com through the official job posting for the job openings.
Recommended ArticlesView All
National skating champ Anoli Shah says India can be on top — with just 5-10% more effort
IST11 Min(s) Read
Air travel from Mangaluru to get costlier starting April as User Development Fee hiked
IST2 Min(s) Read
'How quickly life can turn upside down' — Indians bear brunt of Goldman Sachs layoffs
IST3 Min(s) Read
Explained: Why the farmers are protesting in Bihar's Buxar?
IST4 Min(s) Read
Pranay Kapur, Regional Head Talent Acquisition, shared the link on LinkedIn to apply for various posts.
Here's how to apply online
Step 1: Click on the link provided in the LinkedIn post for the job or visit Naukri.com and search for the HDFC bank job posting
Step 2: Register or Login to the portal to apply for the opportunity
Step 3: Fill out the application form by providing basic details such as
Step 4: Provide your updated Resume and information (optional)
Step 5: Click on the ‘Submit’ button to compete your application for various opening at the HDFC bank
Job details
Roles:
Retail Branch Banking Roles:
Branch Manager, Welcome Desk, Teller, Authorizer , Branch Operation Manager , Personal Banker Sales , Personal Banker Gold Loan , Relationship Manager .
Wholesale Banking:
Relationship Manager Enterprise Emerging Banking Group.
Non-Retail Branch Banking:
Operation- Authorizer Trade Finance and Retail Assets Operations.
Virtual Relationship Banking:
Training Manager and Virtual Relationship Manager.
Retail Assets:
Home Loans- Sales Manager Home Loans
Home Loans– Credit
Home Loans- Operations
Information Technology:
1) Techno Functional Analyst
2) Functional Analyst .
3) Developers (.Net )
4) Tester.
5) Incident Manager.
Skills required
Candidates should be well versed with Loan Management System / Fincon , Treasury system murex , Oracle 12c Database , OCA , Certifications UPI Application .
Job Location: Pan India
Eligibility/Desired Candidate Profile
The recruitment drive is exclusively for women candidates. Candidates with Minimum 2 Year + Banking or Financial Experience (2 To 15 Years of Experience) will be preferred. Graduation is Mandatory for all posts.
Education:
UG: Any Graduate
PG: Any Postgraduate
Age limit: Below 40
Locations for the interviews:
For North: Chandigarh, Delhi, Bhopal, Indore, Noida, Gorakhpur, Bareilly, Kanpur, Lucknow, Jaipur, Gurgaon, Varanasi, Dehradun, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Raipur, Jabalpur.
For West: Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Goa, Vadodara, Rajkot, and Surat.
For South: Bangalore, Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Trivandrum, Madurai, Cochin, Vijayawada, Thrissur.
For East: Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar, Patna, Guwahati.