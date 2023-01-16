HDFC Bank hiring women for posts of branch managers, support operations: Check how to apply

HDFC bank is providing job opportunities for women candidates for various posts including Branch Manager, Relationship Manager, Sales Manager and more. Here's how to apply

Private sector bank HDFC is exclusively hiring women candidates for various profiles including Branch Manager, Sales and Support Operations in Branch, Banking Relationship Manager for Wholesale Banking, Trade Operations, Retail Asset Operations, Virtual Relationship Training Managers, Sales Manager - Home Loan, and IT Techno Functional Analyst. Suitable candidates can apply on Naukri.com through the official job posting for the job openings.

Pranay Kapur, Regional Head Talent Acquisition, shared the link on LinkedIn to apply for various posts.

Here's how to apply online

Step 1: Click on the link provided in the LinkedIn post for the job or visit Naukri.com and search for the HDFC bank job posting

Step 2: Register or Login to the portal to apply for the opportunity

Step 3: Fill out the application form by providing basic details such as

Step 4: Provide your updated Resume and information (optional)

Step 5: Click on the ‘Submit’ button to compete your application for various opening at the HDFC bank

Job details

Roles:

Retail Branch Banking Roles:

Branch Manager, Welcome Desk, Teller, Authorizer , Branch Operation Manager , Personal Banker Sales , Personal Banker Gold Loan , Relationship Manager .

Wholesale Banking:

Relationship Manager Enterprise Emerging Banking Group.

Non-Retail Branch Banking:

Operation- Authorizer Trade Finance and Retail Assets Operations.

Virtual Relationship Banking:

Training Manager and Virtual Relationship Manager.

Retail Assets:

Home Loans- Sales Manager Home Loans

Home Loans– Credit

Home Loans- Operations

Information Technology:

1) Techno Functional Analyst

2) Functional Analyst .

3) Developers (.Net )

4) Tester.

5) Incident Manager.

Skills required

Candidates should be well versed with Loan Management System / Fincon , Treasury system murex , Oracle 12c Database , OCA , Certifications UPI Application .

Job Location: Pan India

Eligibility/Desired Candidate Profile

The recruitment drive is exclusively for women candidates. Candidates with Minimum 2 Year + Banking or Financial Experience (2 To 15 Years of Experience) will be preferred. Graduation is Mandatory for all posts.

Education:

UG: Any Graduate

PG: Any Postgraduate

Age limit: Below 40

Locations for the interviews:

For North: Chandigarh, Delhi, Bhopal, Indore, Noida, Gorakhpur, Bareilly, Kanpur, Lucknow, Jaipur, Gurgaon, Varanasi, Dehradun, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Raipur, Jabalpur.

For West: Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Goa, Vadodara, Rajkot, and Surat.

For South: Bangalore, Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Trivandrum, Madurai, Cochin, Vijayawada, Thrissur.

For East: Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar, Patna, Guwahati.