HCL Tech senior employees will not get salary increments this year

After reporting a weak first quarter, HCL Technologies has decided that senior employees at IT services company will not get any salary increments this year, chief financial officer Prateek Aggarwal said on July 13.

HCL Tech CFO added that junior and mid senior level employees will be awarded with appraisals, however, the process of disbursal will be deferred by a quarter.

The move comes as the IT giant looks at cost saving measures after posting a subdued June-quarter earnings due to a slowdown in technology spending and weak profitability.

HCL Tech posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,534 crore, up 7.6 percent year-on-year for the first quarter ended 30 June 2023. It, however, missed the CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of Rs 3,809 crore. On a sequential basis, the firm’s net profit saw a decline of 11 percent in the first quarter of the fiscal from Rs 3,983 crore in the previous quarter.

The revenue from operations of the Noida-headquartered company came in at Rs 26,296 crore, nearly 12 percent higher than the year-ago period.