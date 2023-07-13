HCL Tech senior employees will not get salary increments this year

Senior employees at HCL Tech won't get a salary hike this year while that for junior and mid senior level staffers will be deffered, the CFO announced after the IT giant reported a weak first quarter.

After reporting a weak first quarter, HCL Technologies has decided that senior employees at IT services company will not get any salary increments this year, chief financial officer Prateek Aggarwal said on July 13.

HCL Tech CFO added that junior and mid senior level employees will be awarded with appraisals, however, the process of disbursal will be deferred by a quarter.

The move comes as the IT giant looks at cost saving measures after posting a subdued June-quarter earnings due to a slowdown in technology spending and weak profitability.