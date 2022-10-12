HCL Tech adds 8,359 employees, attrition rate unchanged at 23.8%

By Kanishka Sarkar

Tech giant HCL Technologies hired 8,359 employees in the July to September quarter, up 300 percent from the last quarter in which it had witnessed a net addition of 2,089 employees, the company announced in its financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal on Wednesday.

The company hired 10,339 freshers, according to an exchange filing. With the net addition, the company’s total headcount stands at 219,325, it said. Of these 29 percent are women employees.

However, the attrition rate at HCL Tech for the September quarter remained constant at 23.8 percent as in the June ended quarter.

HCL Tech’s margin rose 100 basis points (bps) to 17.93 percent, beating Street estimates. A CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated that the company’s operating margin would rise to 17.4 percent despite wage hike pressure.

HCL Technologies Ltd. narrowed its full-year EBIT margin guidance despite the company surpassing street expectations on most fronts. t now expects full-year margins to be in the range of 18-19 percent, compared to the earlier guidance of 18-20 percent.

Following the June quarter result, HCL Tech’s management said its missed margins were due to the services margin, which stood at 15.7 percent (down by 150bps QoQ even before higher salaries kick in from 2QFY23) due to higher outsourcing/subcontractor costs (100bps), employee retention costs (50bps) and travel and visa costs (35bps).