HCL Tech added just 1,597 freshers in June quarter, attrition eases at 16% over last 5 quarters

The headcount declined as we consciously didn't hire after attrition, the HCL CEO and MD said. The tech major reported subdued Q1 earnings due to a slowdown in technology spending and weak profitability.

Tech giant HCL Technologies’ total headcount at the end of the April-June quarter stood at 2.23 lakh, a decline of 2,506 employees from the previous quarter, the firm's earnings statement showed on July 12.

The company also hired 1,597 freshers during the quarter under review, down 73 percent from the corresponding period a year ago. In the last quarter, the company added 4,480 employees.

HCL Tech also saw attrition ease to 16.3 percent for the last five quarters.

The company's freshers' intake has displayed inconsistency, declining from a peak of 10,339 in September 2022, to 5,892 in December 2022.

The headcount declined as we consciously didn't hire after attrition, said C. Vijayakumar, CEO and Managing Director, HCL Tech. Its peer Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) saw a net addition of 523 employees in the April to June 2023 quarter.

HCL Tech reported subdued Q1 earnings due to a slowdown in technology spending and weak profitability. The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,534 crore, up 7.6 percent year-on-year for the first quarter (Q1 of FY24) ended 30 June, 2023. The software major had posted a net profit of Rs 3,283 crore in the year-ago period.

However, on a sequential basis, HCL Tech's net profit saw a decline of 11 percent in the first quarter of FY24 from Rs 3,983 crore in the March quarter (Q4 FY23).

The revenue from operations of the Noida-headquartered company came in at Rs 26,296 crore, nearly 12 percent higher than the year-ago period. HCL Tech's EBIT, or earnings before interest and tax, a key metric of profitability, came in at Rs 4,438 crore against Rs 4,836 crore in the previous quarter.

EBIT margin for the quarter came in at 16.9 percent compared with 18.2 percent in the March quarter and 17 percent in the year-ago quarter.