HCL Tech added just 1,597 freshers in June quarter, attrition eases at 16% over last 5 quarters

By Nishtha Pandey  Jul 12, 2023 7:20:10 PM IST (Updated)

The headcount declined as we consciously didn't hire after attrition, the HCL CEO and MD said. The tech major reported subdued Q1 earnings due to a slowdown in technology spending and weak profitability.

Tech giant HCL Technologies’ total headcount at the end of the April-June quarter stood at 2.23 lakh, a decline of 2,506 employees from the previous quarter, the firm's earnings statement showed on July 12.

The company also hired 1,597 freshers during the quarter under review, down 73 percent from the corresponding period a year ago. In the last quarter, the company added 4,480 employees.


HCL Tech also saw attrition ease to 16.3 percent for the last five quarters.

