HCL offering jobs to women engineers, designers willing to return from career break; here is how to apply

Tech giant Hindustan Computers Limited (HCL) has rolled out a returnship programme for women who took a career break for whatsoever reason but now want to start working.
Headquartered in Noida, the company has offered positions in digital applications, data engineering, and design thinking arenas. Women interested in business technology have been asked to send their applications.
The company has also offered to provide flexible work timings to selected candidates. Besides, the recruits would be provided with “special training in the latest technology” and career development programmes.
In an official statement highlighting HCL's "immensely supportive" culture, Shaily Rampal, director, human resources, said, “As someone who took two maternity breaks during the tenure at HCL, I can say with a lot of gratitude and pride that HCL's culture is immensely supportive of mom's returning from maternity leaves/career breaks."
Meanwhile, the company has said that the selection process would be announced soon on the official site. It added that applicants who never took a professional sabbatical may also apply. However, they should specify this when enrolling.
