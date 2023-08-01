Haryana violence: Schools, colleges to remain shut in Gurugram's Sohna

The district magistrate further added that the communal tension in the neighbouring district of Nuh has led to the blockage of roads by anti-social elements, which could disrupt public order in the region.

Gurugram District Magistrate on Tuesday said that all educational institutions, including schools, colleges and coaching institutes in Sohna subdivision will remain closed on August 2 in view of the communal unrest in the area after violence erupted in the Nuh district of Haryana.

“In order to avoid any untoward incident and ensure the safety of the students, it is deemed necessary to close all Government and private educational institutions in the Sohna Sub-division of District Gurugram on 2nd August, 2023, in view of the prevailing circumstances.” the order issued by District Magistrate Nishant Kumar Yadav read.

However, the educational institutes in other parts of Gurugram will reopen on August 2.

This comes after the District Information and Public Relations Officer informed on Sunday that all schools, colleges and coaching centres were also shut in the Gurugram district on Monday in the wake of the tensions.

In addition to this, many companies in the IT city of Gurugram have decided to curtail regular office hours and enforce a work-from-home policy for the coming few days. Gurugram sustains an extensive business ecosystem, accommodating over 30,000 companies and contributing to 70 percent of economic investments in Haryana.

The district witnessed a fresh wave of violence when mobs killed a cleric in a late-night attack on a mosque and vandalised shops, police said.

Communal violence that began in Haryana’s Nuh spilled over into neighbouring Gurugram, taking the death toll to five.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar called the Nuh attack a part of a larger conspiracy, a sentiment echoed by many of his colleagues in the government and party leaders.