This year, a total of 2,96,329 students appeared for the HBSE Class 10 exam. During the result press conference, the board will provide details such as attendance in the exam, pass percentage, and the names of the toppers.

The Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH or HBSE) will declare Class 10 board exam results at 3:30 pm today, May 16, according to reports. Once the results are officially announced, students can check their marks by visiting the board’s official website, bseh.org.in.

Notably, the Haryana board declared the Class 12 results on May 15. The overall pass percentage for Haryana board Class 12 results stood at 81.65 percent.

The Class 10 examinations took place from February 27 to March 25.

To check the Haryana Board Class 10 results, students can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE) at bseh.org.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the link for the HBSE Class 10 Result 2023.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: After entering the necessary details, click on the submit button.

Step 5: Your HBSE Board Result for Class 10 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download your mark sheet. It is recommended to keep a digital copy and also take a printout for future reference.

Students also have the option to obtain their results through SMS. To check scores via SMS, follow these steps:

Step 1: For the HBSE Class 10 Result 2023, type RESULTHB10 followed by your Roll Number.

Step 2: Send the message to 56263.

After sending the SMS, the HBSE will respond with an SMS containing the results of the respective class.