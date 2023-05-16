English
Haryana Board HBSE Class 10 results to be out today: here is how to check scores online

By CNBCTV18.com May 16, 2023 1:05:46 PM IST (Published)

The Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH or HBSE) will declare Class 10 board exam results at 3:30 pm today, May 16, according to reports. Once the results are officially announced, students can check their marks by visiting the board’s official website, bseh.org.in.

This year, a total of 2,96,329 students appeared for the HBSE Class 10 exam. During the result press conference, the board will provide details such as attendance in the exam, pass percentage, and the names of the toppers.
Notably, the Haryana board declared the Class 12 results on May 15. The overall pass percentage for Haryana board Class 12 results stood at 81.65 percent.
