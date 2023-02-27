homeeducation NewsHaryana Board Exams 2023: BSEH Class 10, 12 exams begin today, a look at guidelines to keep in mind

Haryana Board Exams 2023: BSEH Class 10, 12 exams begin today, a look at guidelines to keep in mind

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 27, 2023 9:33:34 AM IST (Published)

Haryana board for Class 10 and Class 12 begin on February 27. Candidates appearing the tests must carry their admit card or hall ticket number to the examination room.

The Haryana Board of School Education, (BSEH) Bhiwani Class 10 and Class 12 board exams begin on February 27.

As per the the board, around 5.59 lakh students shall appear for the BSEH board exams today. Of them, 2,96,329 are Class 10 students and 2,63,409 are Class 12 students, according to reports.
Candidates appearing for Haryana Board exams must keep the following points in mind before entering the examination hall:
  1. Students must carry their admit card or hall ticket number to the examination room. Students without admit cards will not be allowed to sit for the exam.
  2. No electronic devices: Mobile phones, calculators, and smartwatches are strictly not allowed inside the hall.
  3. Please read the guidelines printed on the admit card carefully before sitting for the Haryana Board exam
  4. Listen to the exam moderator carefully: Students must listen to the moderators carefully as they explain the proceeding of the exam. The first 15 minutes are allotted as reading time. Students must not write during this time, else their exam will get cancelled.
  5. Passing marks criteria: A student must get a minimum of 35 marks in each subject to clear the board exams.
    6. Haryana board's Class 10 exams end on March 25 and Class 12 exams on March 28.
    The Haryana Board Exam Result 2023 will be announced on the official website https://bseh.org.in/ between April and May. 
