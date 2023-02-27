Haryana Board Exams 2023: BSEH Class 10, 12 exams begin today, a look at guidelines to keep in mind

Haryana board for Class 10 and Class 12 begin on February 27. Candidates appearing the tests must carry their admit card or hall ticket number to the examination room.
The Haryana Board of School Education, (BSEH) Bhiwani Class 10 and Class 12 board exams begin on February 27.
As per the the board, around 5.59 lakh students shall appear for the BSEH board exams today. Of them, 2,96,329 are Class 10 students and 2,63,409 are Class 12 students, according to reports.
Candidates appearing for Haryana Board exams must keep the following points in mind before entering the examination hall:
Haryana board's Class 10 exams end on March 25 and Class 12 exams on March 28.
The Haryana Board Exam Result 2023 will be announced on the official website https://bseh.org.in/ between April and May.
