A total of 5,59,738 students, including 2,96,329 for Class 10 and 2,63,409 for Class 12 had registered for Haryana Board exams in 2023.

The Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH or HBSE) is going to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board results soon. As per the latest reports, the HBSE is expected to declare the Haryana Board Class 10 and 12 results for the year 2023 today. However, an official confirmation regarding the exact date and time of the result declaration is yet to come.

To check the results online, students can follow a few simple steps. Firstly, they need to visit the official website of the Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE) at bseh.org.in. Once declared, the link to check scores will be available on the official website. In addition to the website, students will also be able to access their results via SMS.

The Haryana Board of School Education conducted the Class 10 examinations from February 27 to March 25. On the other hand, the Class 12 examinations were held between February 27 and March 28. To successfully pass the HBSE Class 10 exam 2023 and Cass 12 exam, candidates must achieve a minimum score of 33 percent.

Here are the steps to check the Haryana Board Class 10 and Class 12 results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE) at bseh.org.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the link for the exam results, specifically the HBSE Class 10 Result 2023 or HBSE Class 12 Result 2023.

Step 3: A new page will open, prompting you to enter your roll number and date of birth. Fill in the required credentials accurately.

Step 4: After entering the necessary information, click on the submit button.

Step 5: Your HBSE Board Result for Class 10 or Class 12 for the year 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download your mark sheet. It is advisable to keep a digital copy as well as take a printout for future reference.

Students can also opt for the SMS facility to obtain their results. To check scores through SMS, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open the messaging app on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Compose a new text message.

Step 3: For the HBSE Class 10 Result 2023, type RESULTHB10 followed by your Roll Number.

Step 4: If you are looking for the HBSE Class 12th Result 2023, enter RESULTHB12 and Roll-Number.

Step 5: Send the message to 56263.

After sending the SMS, the HBSE will send an SMS to your phone with the results of the respective class.