A total of 5,59,738 students, including 2,96,329 for Class 10 and 2,63,409 for Class 12 had registered for Haryana Board exams in 2023.

The Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH or HBSE) is going to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board results soon. As per the latest reports, the HBSE is expected to declare the Haryana Board Class 10 and 12 results for the year 2023 today. However, an official confirmation regarding the exact date and time of the result declaration is yet to come.

To check the results online, students can follow a few simple steps. Firstly, they need to visit the official website of the Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE) at bseh.org.in. Once declared, the link to check scores will be available on the official website. In addition to the website, students will also be able to access their results via SMS.

The Haryana Board of School Education conducted the Class 10 examinations from February 27 to March 25. On the other hand, the Class 12 examinations were held between February 27 and March 28. To successfully pass the HBSE Class 10 exam 2023 and Cass 12 exam, candidates must achieve a minimum score of 33 percent.