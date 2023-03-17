H-1B visa deadline to be extended? Check what US CIS has to say

Each fiscal year, the initial registration period lasts for a minimum of 14 calendar days. Thereafter, using correctly submitted electronic registrations, the H-1B selection procedure is carried out.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (US CIS) following several user concerns, is looking to extend the H1-B visa deadline.

"Currently, some users are not able to complete the H-1B registration process. We apologise for any inconvenience & are working to fix the issue. We will extend the registration deadline. Stay tuned for more details". US CIS said in a tweet.

The H1-B electronic registration process launched by US CIS has been launched. In this procedure, those registering and their authorised employers who wish to hire H-1B employees are required to register and provide basic data regarding each proposed employee and the potential petitioner.

Here is how to register for H-1B visa

You need to register for a USCIS online account before you can submit an H-1B registrationTo submit registrations, you must have 'registrant' account at a myUSCIS. As soon as they select "I am an H-1B registrant," until the initial registration period starts, registrants won't be able to add more information, regardless of their account type.

As part of their initial H-1B registration, registrants who are submitting their own registrations will include information about their employers.

In order to create an account, representatives must use the same type of account that is already available to them. It is not necessary for representatives to create a new account; they may utilise the one they already have.

As per the US CIS website, today is the last day of registration.