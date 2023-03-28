H-1B visa cap for FY 2024 reached, eligible applicants notified. Here’s how to check status

The H-1B visa cap for the financial year 2024 that begins on October 1 has been reached and all successful applicants have been informed about it while the rest can check their status, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said.

The H-1B visa cap of Congressionally mandated 65,000 for the financial year 2024 that begins on October 1 has been reached and all successful applicants have been informed about it while the rest can check their status, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said on March 27.

The US agency said it has received enough electronic registrations during the initial registration period to reach the fiscal year (FY) 2024 H-1B numerical allocations (H-1B cap), including the advanced degree exemption (master’s cap).

“We have randomly selected from the registrations properly submitted to reach the cap, and have notified all prospective petitioners with selected registrations that they are eligible to file an H-1B cap-subject petition for the beneficiary named in the applicable selected registration.

It must be noted that Indians make up a large proportion of the recipients of H-1B and other work visas granted to skilled foreign workers, many in the tech industry. The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

As per the USCIS statement, registrants’ online accounts will now show one of the following statuses for each registration

– Submitted: The registration has been submitted and is eligible for selection. If the initial selection process has been completed, this registration remains eligible, unless subsequently invalidated, for selection in any subsequent selections for the fiscal year for which it was submitted.

– Selected: Selected to file an H-1B cap petition.

– Denied: Multiple registrations were submitted by or on behalf of the same registrant for the same beneficiary. If denied as a duplicate registration, all registrations submitted by or on behalf of the same registrant for this beneficiary for the fiscal year are invalid.

– Invalidated-Failed Payment: A registration was submitted but the payment method was declined, not reconciled, disputed, or otherwise invalid.

FY 2024 H-1B cap petitions may be filed starting April 1

H-1B cap-subject petitions for FY 2024, including those petitions eligible for the advanced degree exemption, may be filed with USCIS beginning April 1, 2023, if based on a valid, selected registration.

Only petitioners with selected registrations may file H-1B cap-subject petitions for FY 2024, and only for the beneficiary named in the applicable selected registration notice.

An H-1B cap-subject petitioner needs to properly file the petition at the correct service centre and within the filing period indicated on the relevant registration selection notice. The period for filing the H-1B cap-subject petition will be at least 90 days.

USCIS pointed out that online filing is not available for H-1B petitions, so petitioners must do so by paper. They must include a printed copy of the applicable registration selection notice with the FY 2024 H-1B cap-subject petition.

Petitioners filing H-1B cap-subject petitions, must still establish eligibility for petition approval based on existing statutory and regulatory requirements.

The federal agency also highlighted that selection in the registration process does not relieve the petitioner of submitting evidence or otherwise establishing eligibility, as registration only pertains to eligibility to file the H-1B cap-subject petition.

“We will not use prepaid mailers to send out any communication or final notices for FY 2024 cap-subject H-1B petitions, including those requesting consideration under the advanced degree exemption,” it added.

Once the agency receives a timely and properly filed H-1B cap subject petition, the petitioner (and, if applicable, the petitioner’s legal representative) will be provided a Form I-797, Notice of Action, communicating receipt of the petition.

Due to increased filing volumes typically seen during H-1B cap filing periods, there are instances where a petition is timely and properly filed, but issuance of the Form I-797 is delayed. Therefore, if a petitioner has received confirmation from the delivery service that the petition was delivered, but has not yet received a Form I-797 confirming receipt of the petition, they should not submit a second petition else it will result in denial or revocation of both petitions.

If more than 30 days have passed since the confirmation of delivery and the petitioner has still not received a Form I-797, they may contact the USCIS Contact Center for assistance.

