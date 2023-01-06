GUJCET 2023 registration starts today: Check all details here

Interested candidates can apply for the GUJCET exam on the official site of GUJCET at gujcet.gseb.org and the last date to apply for the exam is January 20.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has opened the registration process for the GUJCET 2023 exam. The registration process begins today and the last date to apply is January 20. Interested candidates can apply for the exam through the official site of GUJCET at gujcet.gseb.org

Here's how to apply for GUJCET 2023 exam online

Step 1: Visit the gujcet.gseb.org , official site of GUJCET

Step 2: Find and click on the registration link displayed on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the required details and click on submit to register and login

Step 4: Fill the GUJCET 2023 application form and pay the required application fees.

Step 5: Click on submit to complete the GUJCET 2023 application process and download the page for further reference.

Candidates need to pay Rs 350 as the application fee for the GUJCET 2023 exam. The application fee can be paid using the SBIePay system (credit card, debit card, net banking) or through any SBI branch of the country.

The GSEB is yet to announce the exam date for GUJCET 2023. However, based on previous trends, the GUJCET 2023 exam is expected to be held in the second or third week of April, after the JEE Main 2023 exams are concluded.

The Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) is conducted to select candidates for admission to undergraduate engineering and pharmacy programs in colleges of Gujarat.